Beaxy (BXY) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $615.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.21 or 0.05458682 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00054516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012872 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,177,561 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

