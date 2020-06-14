Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beazley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

BZLYF stock remained flat at $$5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

