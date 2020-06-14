BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 645.85% and a negative net margin of 58.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ BIOL remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,399. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

In other BIOLASE news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 5,173,250 shares of BIOLASE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $3,052,217.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019,835 shares during the quarter. BIOLASE makes up about 0.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.65% of BIOLASE worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

