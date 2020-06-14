Bismuth Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $2,682.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001207 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000110 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

