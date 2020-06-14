BitBall (BTB) Trading 54.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $369,607.42 and approximately $100,700.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 54.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029870 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,412.67 or 1.00064141 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00077933 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,112,032 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

