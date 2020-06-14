Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.17

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $3.12 million and $403.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000123 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

