Bitcoin Cash Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $238.76 or 0.02542776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Bithumb, Braziliex and Zebpay. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and approximately $1.29 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,389.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00649519 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000697 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000370 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,435,112 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BtcTrade.im, Crex24, GOPAX, BTC Markets, Liquid, Bitfinex, Livecoin, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Independent Reserve, CoinExchange, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, Stocks.Exchange, Allcoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, B2BX, BTCC, Bittylicious, BiteBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, WEX, C2CX, CoinTiger, WazirX, Altcoin Trader, OKCoin International, HBUS, Vebitcoin, CoinFalcon, Bleutrade, RightBTC, Exmo, Gate.io, BitForex, CoinBene, Coinfloor, Upbit, ACX, CPDAX, BX Thailand, Bibox, Bitinka, Ovis, BigONE, Coinsquare, Negocie Coins, Bitbns, Poloniex, Coindeal, ChaoEX, Bit2C, CryptoBridge, Korbit, Kucoin, Exrates, Cryptomate, BitMarket, CEX.IO, Coinrail, Bitstamp, Tidex, Kraken, YoBit, SouthXchange, Bitbank, xBTCe, cfinex, IDCM, Indodax, FCoin, OKEx, Koinex, DSX, Bithumb, QBTC, Coinroom, Trade By Trade, Zaif, Bitsane, DragonEX, Iquant, Coinnest, COSS, MBAex, EXX, Sistemkoin, Coinhub, Fatbtc, bitFlyer, Bit-Z, Gatecoin, ABCC, TOPBTC, Liqui, Graviex, BTC Trade UA, UEX, Binance, Coinbase Pro, Cobinhood, Huobi, CoinEgg, Koineks, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Coinone, Koinim, Mercado Bitcoin, CoinEx, QuadrigaCX, Kuna, BitBay, Bisq, ZB.COM, Bitso, Braziliex, Zebpay and Buda. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

