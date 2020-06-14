Bitcoin Diamond Price Up 0.7% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $111.05 million and $11.41 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00006342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BigONE, Kucoin and Binance. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004133 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000450 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001638 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043595 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gate.io, BigONE, Coinnest, Binance, Exrates, OKEx, Crex24, HitBTC, Kucoin, Indodax, Huobi, CoinBene, Bithumb and BtcTrade.im.

