Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $505,655.81 and $2,597.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00544714 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00091763 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00085052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

