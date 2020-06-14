Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,773.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.81. 512,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

