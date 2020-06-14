BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the fourth quarter worth about $2,965,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured by 172.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. 15,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,511. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

