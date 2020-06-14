Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 0.8% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,110,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Capital International Sarl increased its position in Booking by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $35.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,623.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,544.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,711.72. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.17 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,712.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

