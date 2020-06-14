Bottos Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Million (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinEgg, LBank and Gate.io. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $253,575.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045020 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.77 or 0.05504274 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00054350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030472 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012889 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Bibox, IDEX, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.