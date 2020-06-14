BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

BPMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 186.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 2,187.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 1,019.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,078 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,048,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 709,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $3,846,000. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

BPMP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 199,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.44% and a net margin of 133.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

