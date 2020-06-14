Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 88 ($1.12).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 96 ($1.22) to GBX 103 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 94 ($1.20) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 101.50 ($1.29). The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

