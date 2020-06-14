Brokerages Anticipate Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.34) and the highest is ($0.36). Chevron reported earnings per share of $2.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 129.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.39. 9,453,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,534,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $172.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.