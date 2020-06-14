Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.09 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 250,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 million, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

