Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $396.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce sales of $396.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.00 million and the lowest is $378.35 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $370.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,177 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,965,000 after purchasing an additional 404,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,127,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,872,000 after purchasing an additional 79,621 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,635. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

