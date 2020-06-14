Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.42. Meridian Bank posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bank will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Annas purchased 3,360 shares of Meridian Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Also, Director Robert T. Holland purchased 1,800 shares of Meridian Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,772.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,160 shares of company stock worth $97,352 in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Meridian Bank by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Meridian Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bank by 149.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Meridian Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRBK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 27,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,860. Meridian Bank has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

