Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ECOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. 317,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $364.79 million, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.88. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 60.9% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 506,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 191,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.