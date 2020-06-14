Brokerages Expect Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) to Announce ($0.02) EPS

Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novagold Resources an industry rank of 20 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Novagold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NG traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. 2,579,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,959. Novagold Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

