Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to Post $0.42 EPS

Brokerages predict that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is ($0.75). Oxford Industries reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $2.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle bought 2,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $358,021.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,374,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,389.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 226,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $771.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

