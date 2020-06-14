Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $5.00

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACRS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 235,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,490.64% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.