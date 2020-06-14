Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target at $14.82

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 363,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.