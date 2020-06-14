Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target at $14.82

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.82.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AGTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th.
Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 363,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
