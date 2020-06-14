Brokerages Set Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) PT at $11.65

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.95.

Several research firms have commented on AXGT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after buying an additional 2,532,477 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $2,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 212,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,504. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

