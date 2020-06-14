Brokerages Set Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) PT at $52.50

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
