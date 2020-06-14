Brokerages Set Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) PT at $52.50

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGRX traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 208,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,563. The firm has a market cap of $594.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.54 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.