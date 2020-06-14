Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Target Price at €51.99

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.99 ($58.41).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRE shares. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($74.49) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.57. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($89.89).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.