Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target at $42.00

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,041,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,172. HSBC has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 112.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,463,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,740,000 after purchasing an additional 998,765 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the first quarter worth $14,812,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 13.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,670,000 after purchasing an additional 356,597 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $8,720,000. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

