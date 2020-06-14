Brokerages Set Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Price Target at $23.67

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

ISTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of Investar stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. 17,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,590. The stock has a market cap of $155.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Investar has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 9,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $133,003.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,394.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Investar by 48.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Investar by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Investar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

