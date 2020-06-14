Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) PT at $53.56

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.56.

Several research firms have commented on MMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.07. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

