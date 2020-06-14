Brokerages Set Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) PT at $22.69

Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on PD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,356 shares of company stock valued at $6,076,781 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pagerduty by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pagerduty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 141,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PD traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

