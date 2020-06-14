Brokerages Set Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) Target Price at C$10.14

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PL shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

PL stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.07. The company had a trading volume of 62,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,641. Pinnacle Renewable has a 52 week low of C$3.63 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The company has a market cap of $135.78 million and a P/E ratio of 68.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.77 million. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pinnacle Renewable’s payout ratio is presently 1,016.95%.

About Pinnacle Renewable

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

