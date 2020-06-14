Brokerages Set Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) PT at $172.00

Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.00.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steris by 116.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,953,000 after buying an additional 2,735,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter worth $137,189,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steris in the fourth quarter worth $131,374,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Steris by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after buying an additional 774,516 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Steris by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,588,000 after buying an additional 600,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

STE traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $151.82. 510,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,695. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.89 and its 200-day moving average is $151.29. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.79. Steris has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

