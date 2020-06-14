C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Short Interest Update

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 14th total of 14,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,016 shares of company stock worth $15,865,733. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.73. 1,323,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

