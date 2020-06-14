Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

CADE traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 1,618,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Cadence Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.63%.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,368.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 116,000 shares of company stock worth $677,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

