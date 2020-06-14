Callisto Network Trading Down 6.2% This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and OOOBTC. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $44,151.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.10 or 0.02508145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,560,835,230 coins and its circulating supply is 2,520,985,965 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

