Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capitala Finance by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 175,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,836. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

