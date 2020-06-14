Cardano Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Cardano has a market cap of $1.99 billion and $142.45 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptomate, Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Exmo, Gate.io, Coinbe, Coinnest, Bithumb, HitBTC, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Indodax, Cryptomate, Upbit, Cryptohub, Huobi, Cryptopia and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

