Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.73 Billion

Analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to announce sales of $36.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $37.76 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $37.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $152.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.28 billion to $154.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $159.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $156.45 billion to $162.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,747,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,967. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.