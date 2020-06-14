Castweet Hits 1-Day Volume of $59,985.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and $59,985.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00011895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.01937901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00176919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001191 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042469 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,735,467 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

