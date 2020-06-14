Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.64). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $51.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.

CLLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 284,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.26. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 306,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,291,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

