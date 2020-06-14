Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Short Interest Update

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 14th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.68 per share, for a total transaction of $167,104.00. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.19 per share, with a total value of $94,461.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 807,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,948,654.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,344 in the last 90 days. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNBKA stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.80. 8,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,706. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $394.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

