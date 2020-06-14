Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $65.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CDAY traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.61. 1,572,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,910. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 142.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $83.89.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,849,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $664,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,305,461 shares of company stock worth $285,602,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

