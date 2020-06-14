CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 14th total of 298,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CEVA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $32.87. 143,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $723.27 million, a P/E ratio of 657.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CEVA in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

