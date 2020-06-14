ChatCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.48 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, BigONE and LBank. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029432 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,370.37 or 1.00109442 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001332 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00076412 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, ZB.COM, Coinnest, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, BigONE and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

