China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 873,700 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the May 14th total of 792,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ CJJD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. 4,402,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.91% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

