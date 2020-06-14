Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.03. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $8.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.20. 564,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

