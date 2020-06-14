Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $20.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearway Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. 1,022,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,245. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -840.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

