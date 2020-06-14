Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Acquires 416 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,504,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,867. The firm has a market cap of $298.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.25. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.