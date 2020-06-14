Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 144,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 88,175 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 232,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,760,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.76. 7,186,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,524. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

